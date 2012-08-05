Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
(Adams confirmed in shot put start list)
By Gene Cherry
LONDON Aug 5 Olympic and world shot put champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand has been included in the London Olympics startlist for the qualifying rounds set for Monday after initially being left out by mistake, her team said on Sunday.
"Valerie Adams has been added to the start list of the Olympic shot put competition tomorrow after an administrative error saw her name missed from the initial line up," it said in a statement.
"The matter was dealt with swiftly and has been fully resolved. The IAAF have confirmed her name is on the list."
The New Zealand Olympic Committee did not say whose mistake it was.
The startlist posted on the official site of the Games earlier on Sunday had not included the 2008 Beijing Games gold medallist, who also won gold in the last three editions of the world championships as well as this year's world indoor championships. (Reporting by Gene Cherry, Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.