By Johnny Cotton
| PARIS, July 4
PARIS, July 4 Former double world champion Tyson
Gay believes the main contenders for the 100 metres gold at the
London Games all have a chance of winning now after Olympic
champion Usain Bolt's defeat at the Jamaican trials.
Yohan Blake upset training partner Bolt at last week,
clocking the year's fastest time of 9.75 seconds. Bolt was
second in 9.86, the same time Gay ran at the U.S trials.
"I think it's fair to say everyone is on the same playing
field right now," Gay told reporters on Wednesday ahead of
Friday's Diamond League meeting.
"Everyone is running almost the same time. Yohan has
slightly separated himself from the rest of the field but
besides that I think everyone is pretty even."
Blake won gold in the 100 at last year's world championships
in Daegu, South Korea, after Bolt was disqualified for a false
start. Bolt went on to retain the 200 title.
"He (Bolt) took his losses but he's shown that he's been
able to bounce back, just like he fought hard last year and he
bounced back on the 200 so I think it's fair game," Gay said.
"I think Yohan is in probably in some of the best shape of
his life. For him to beat Usain Bolt and some of the other
competitors in that race shows that he's serious about this."
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Bartlett)