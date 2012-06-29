By John Mehaffey
LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 A mythical athlete from the
Caribbean clocks 8.99 seconds over 100 metres in the year 2909.
Some centuries earlier, in 2245, a Kenyan runs the marathon in
one hour, 57 minutes, 58 seconds.
These fictitious case studies, according to John Brenkus in
his book "The Perfection Point" which calculates ultimate limits
for a host of sporting achievements, contain the fastest times
humanly possible for the shortest and longest events on the
Olympic athletics programme.
Speculation about the possibilities at either end of the
spectrum has been stirred by the astonishing performances of
Usain Bolt over 100 metres in 2008/09 and a remarkable marathon
performance by Patrick Makau last year.
In 2008, Jamaican Bolt set a world record of 9.72 seconds in
his first competitive season over the 100. At the Beijing
Olympics he clocked 9.69 in the final. A year later he ran 9.58
at the Berlin world championships.
Kenya's Makau slashed 21 seconds off Haile Gebrselassie's
world marathon record with a time of two hours, three minutes,
38 seconds in Berlin last September. Such is the strength of
Kenyan distance running that even this landmark was not enough
to win selection for the London Olympics.
Startling as Bolt's performances were, Brenkus, the host and
executive producer of the Sports Science show on the ESPN sports
channel, believes they are in line with the expected progression
of the men's 100 metres record.
"The real thing that Bolt shattered is just how tall a
sprinter can be," he said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
"Not even long ago people were just not simply that tall."
Bolt stands 1.96 metres tall. "In a lot of ways the height
is a disadvantage out of the blocks, but once he is up to speed
his height becomes an advantage," Brenkus added. "His stride
length and stride frequency is phenomenal.
"To me it is going to be really interesting to see how it
evolves; are there going to be a lot more sprinters who are tall
who are slower out of the blocks and going to be faster than
average speed throughout or is it going to revert to being
smaller?"
PERFECT RACE
Brenkus's ultimate 100 time is based on Bolt's Beijing run.
The perfect race would start with a reaction time to the gun
of 100 milliseconds, compared to Bolt's 165 in Beijing. The
athlete would be aided by the maximum allowable following wind
of four metres a second (there was no wind at all in Beijing).
The race would take place at the highest allowable altitude
of 1,000 metres (Beijing was virtually sea level) where the air
is thinner. Finally, 0.1 of a second is deducted to allow for
Bolt's showboating over the last section.
These factors would produce a time of 9.36 seconds, which,
coupled with a maximum possible physiological improvement in the
present human species of 3.7 percent, would result in a time of
9.01.
Mankind's determination to break arbitrary barriers, says
Brenkus, would produce the extra two-hundredths of a second
needed to set the ultimate time of 8.99.
Brenkus said Bolt's Berlin race where there was a slight
following wind, a marginally faster start and no celebrating in
the final 20 metres was in line with the projections.
"The Berlin race doesn't surprise me all that much. What
will surprise me is if the record goes to 9.3 in the next three
years. It's going to be hundredths of a second from here," he
said.
Brenkus was reluctant to predict just how much faster Bolt
could go. "There are so many factors that are involved," he
said. "We just don't know - injuries, hamstrings, how do you
calculate that?"
TWO-HOUR MARATHON?
Makau's run in Berlin revived talk of a two-hour marathon.
The degree of difficulty is underlined by the current world
half-marathon record of 59 minutes 23 seconds, which means an
athlete would have to run 42.195 kms at practically the same
speed.
"We're pretty close to the top, we're pretty close to maxing
out," said Brenkus. "Obviously it will be less, but there isn't
a half-hour of time left which we can shave."
The decisions to step up to the marathon by firstly Paul
Tergat and then Gebrselassie, who contested a tremendous 10,000
battle at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, produced world records for
both men.
Gebrselassie then became the first person to run under 2:04.
Brenkus believes it might need somebody with the basic speed
of a 1,500 metres/mile runner to make the next breakthrough.
"My feeling, and I feel pretty strongly about it, is that we
are nearly topping out (in the marathon) as a species and when
you start factoring that in you have to speculate is it going to
be the miler or the marathoner just decreasing his time?
"I think it's more likely going to be the miler. If you have
to do it once and lay it down and leave it all out there it's
possible to get that two-hour marathon.
"The marathon is approaching that magical round number of
two hours. I don't think it's the limit but we are certainly
going to centre our minds around it. But if 1:55 was the magical
number everybody was shooting for would we be below two hours
now?
"It's really hard to calculate how much is the mental
barrier. We create our own barriers, and we pick them just
because they are convenient and easy."
