EUGENE, Oregon (June 1) - One has built a track on the
outskirts of his country's capital to aid his recovery from
injury, the other trained in the U.S. to fine-tune his Olympic
hopes but one of them will be hoping to strike a psychological
blow when they meet on Saturday.
Just how well Ethiopian Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele and
Oregon-trained British world gold medallist Mo Farah have
progressed in their preparations will be gauged over 5,000
metres at this weekend's Prefontaine Classic Diamond League
meeting.
"Kenenisa is getting better by the week, so the race should
be very competitive," Bekele's manager Jos Hermens told Reuters.
"He needs races to get in shape, so if it will be a good
fast race, it will be a good effort for him."
The Ethiopian world record holder stormed to Olympic titles
in both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the 2008 Beijing Games
before a 2010 calf injury kept him off the track for more than a
year.
The Somalian-born Farah, meanwhile, has become the world's
top ranked 5,000 metres runner and number two in the longer
race.
His double medal haul at the 2011 world championships
included a silver in the 10,000, making him a major British hope
for the London Games.
Both he and Bekele will pursue distance doubles at London,
adding to the budding rivalry.
Bekele has spent thousands of dollars to build a
softer-surfaced track near Addis Ababa Ethiopia to train on.
"He is the only athlete in the world that I know of who has
paid to put down his own synthetic track," Hermens said.
"The track was meant to be ready two months ago, but it
became ready only two weeks ago. So he has just started his real
training."
Farah, 29, trains with former New York and Boston marathon
winner Alberto Salazar when in Oregon. He also has spent time in
Kenya in preparation for the Olympics.
"I've had another year of running and I am feeling stronger
now, compared to previous seasons," Farah told reporters.
"I just need to stay injury-free and focused."
Other key races include 2004 Olympic champion Liu Xiang of
China facing U.S. record holder David Oliver in the 110 metres
hurdles and double Olympic bronze medallist Walter Dix racing
2004 Olympic champion Justin Gatlin in the 100 and Wallace
Spearmon in the 200.
Another intriguing encounter takes place between Olympic
gold medallist LaShawn Merritt and world champion Kirani James
in the 400.
Women's races feature world 100 metres champion Carmelita
Jeter facing former world gold medallist Allyson Felix in the
200 and world 400 metres champion Amantle Montsho racing former
world winner Sanya Richards-Ross.
