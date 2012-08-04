LONDON Aug 4 After a rip-roaring first day of
action in the athletics, the London Olympics gets its first
glimpse of the biggest name in the sport on Saturday when Usain
Bolt takes to the track for the 100 metres heats.
The Jamaican defending champion has a chance to lay to rest
any doubts about his fitness before the title of fastest woman
in the world is decided later in the evening in the women's 100
metres final.
The race for the men's title is expected to be a battle
between three Jamaicans - Bolt, Asafa Powell and Yohan Blake -
and two Americans - Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin - with the same
two countries are expected vie for the women's gold.
American Carmelita Jeter installed herself as favourite with
a run of 10.83 seconds in the heats, but defending champion
Shelly-Ann Fraser and her fellow Jamaican Veronica
Campbell-Brown will be out to keep the title in the Caribbean.
In the wake of Tirunesh Dibaba's sensational defence of her
women's 10,000 metres title on Friday, her fellow Ethiopian
Kenenisa Bekele has a chance to outdo her with a bid for an
unprecedented third successive gold in the men's race.
That will pitch him against Mo Farah, who is hoping to
become the first Briton to win a long distance gold and possibly
grab the first gold for the hosts in the Olympic Stadium.
Jessica Ennis might beat him to it, however, having ridden a
huge wave of local support to take a 184-point lead into the
final three events in the heptathlon.
There will certainly be a new champion in the men's long
jump after Panama's Irving Saladino made a premature exit in
qualifying despite only seven competitors getting over the eight
metres mark.
World indoor champion Mauro Vinicius da Silva of Brazil and
American Marquise Goodwin led the way but Greg Rutherford and
Christopher Tomlinson will be hoping to medal for the hosts.
The women's discus looks as wide open as it was in Beijing
four years ago. Cuban Yarelys Barrios qualified in first place
but one good throw could win the title for any of the finalists.
The first athletics gold medal of the day will be won
outside the stadium in the 20 km walk on a circuit which goes
back and forth in front of Buckingham Palace, with Russia's
Valeriy Borchin favourite to defend his title.
