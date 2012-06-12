By Ed Osmond
LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 David Rudisha will not try to
steal Usain Bolt's limelight at the London Olympics but the
humble Kenyan 800 metres runner has the pedigree to light up the
track in a very different style to the great Jamaican sprinter.
In eight summer days in 2010, the tall and languid Rudisha
did something twice that nobody else had achieved for 13 years.
He smashed the seemingly unbreakable 800 metres world record
of one minute 41.11 seconds set by Denmark's Wilson Kipketer in
1997 and the following week he lowered the mark again to
1:41.01.
The 23-year-old Rudisha has dominated the event since and
after running a blistering 1:41.74 in New York on Saturday he
will be overwhelming favourite to add the Olympic gold medal in
London to the world title he claimed in South Korea last year.
It has not always been plain sailing for the athlete whose
father Daniel was the first Maasai to compete at the Olympics
and won a relay silver in Mexico City in 1968.
Rudisha junior started out as a 400 metres runner but was
persuaded to switch to the longer distance by Irishman Colm
O'Connell who coaches at the famous St Patrick's High School in
Kenya's Rift Valley where Rudisha's talent was nurtured.
He won the world junior title in Beijing in 2006, earning
the nickname "Pride of Africa", but missed the 2008 Olympics
through injury and failed to reach the world championship final
in Berlin in 2009 when he got boxed in during the semi-final.
His fortunes changed in a big way in 2010, however, with a
world-record time of 1:41.09 in Berlin followed eight days later
by an even faster run in Rieti, Italy.
Rudisha was named the IAAF's World Athlete of the Year for
2010 ahead of Bolt and the pair look destined to sparkle on the
London track in contrasting ways.
While Bolt is dripping in charisma and delights the crowds
with dramatic poses and flashing smiles, the softly-spoken
Rudisha shuns publicity.
"I love my tribe, the Maasai are very good people and
humble," he said. "Going to the Olympics as a Maasai I want to
make them proud because after the warm welcome they gave me when
I went back and being their leader I want to also be the warrior
in the Olympics.
"That will be something good because that will be the first
Olympic gold medal for the Maasai."
Rudisha will be running for his tribe and his country in
London and he also has a score to settle for the last two 800
metres world-record holders.
Neither Kipketer nor Briton Sebastian Coe, the man in charge
of the London Games, won Olympic gold at 800 metres and Rudisha
said he hoped to triumph in the stadium which Coe personally
showed him round last year.
"I think it's high time for me to achieve that to satisfy us
all," he said.
