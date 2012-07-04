(Adds ATHL topic code, no change to text)
* Pistorius to compete in 400 metres and 4x400 relay
* First double-amputee to compete on track at Olympic Games
* One of the proudest days of my life, he says
JOHANNESBURG, July 4 Double-amputee Oscar
Pistorius will compete in the individual 400 metres and the
4x400m relay for South Africa at the London Olympics, a member
of South Africa's Olympic federation said on Wednesday.
Pistorius's inclusion in the relay team meant the
double-amputee athlete would also be able to take part in the
400m individual race, Tubby Reddy, chief executive of South
Africa's Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)
said.
Pistorius, who races wearing carbon fibre prosthetic blades,
will become the first double-amputee athlete to compete on the
track at an Olympic Games.
His chance of taking in the 400m individual event looked to
have eluded him when he failed to reach a second A qualifying
standard time before Sascoc's cut-off on June 30.
The 25-year-old, known as the 'Blade Runner, had achieved
the A qualifying time once this season when he clocked 45.20 in
South Africa in March but Sascoc required their athletes to
achieve the time twice, with one of the times being at an
international meet.
However, Pistorius's inclusion on the relay team opened up
his opportunity to race in the 400m.
"He was named in the Olympic team (in the 4x400m relay) and
then the question arose as to whether he was allowed to run the
400m and he can because he is part of the team," Reddy told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"He has run the (individual) qualifying time but if he was
not part of the relay team then he would not be going to the
Olympics," he added.
PROUDEST DAY
Pistorius was, understandably, excited about the chance to
represent his country at an Olympic Games.
"Today is truly one of the proudest days of my life. To have
been selected to represent Team South Africa at the London 2012
Olympic Games in the individual 400m and the 4x400m relay is a
real honour and I'm so pleased years of hard work, determination
and sacrifice have all come together," he said in a statement.
"I have run two Olympic 'A' standard times over the past
twelve months and with the time I ran at the African
Championships last week I know my speed and fitness are
constantly improving so I will peak in time for the Olympics.
"I have a phenomenal team behind me who have helped get me
here and I, along with them, will now put everything we can into
the final few weeks of preparations before the Olympic Games
where I am aiming to race well, work well through the rounds,
post good times and maybe even a personal best time on the
biggest stage of them all," he added.
Peet van Zyl, Pistorius's manager said his charge was now
focused on showing what he can do at the Games in the 400m.
"That (the individual 400m) is the big thing for us. He has
shown that he can run the times and he is just grateful for the
opportunity to compete at the Olympics," Van Zyl told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; Additional reporting
by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ken Ferris)