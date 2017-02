JOHANNESBURG, July 4 The South African Olympic Committee on Wednesday named double amputee Oscar Pistorius in its 4 by 400 metres relay team for the London Games.

"(Pistorius) will now compete at his first Olympic Games," the committee said in a news release.

Pistorius, known as the 'Blade Runner' added in a tweet: "Today is really one of the happiest days of my life! Will be in London 2012 for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games!" (Editing by Ken Ferris)