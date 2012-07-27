LONDON, July 27 Three years after suffering the
indignation of having her gender questioned, South Africa's
Caster Semenya will walk into London's Olympic stadium for the
opening ceremony sporting a broad smile and carrying her
country's flag.
The 2009 world 800 metres champion said she would feel no
pressure in London having felt the full force of controversy and
an unwanted media spotlight since she won gold in Berlin.
"For me, it's a dream come true, qualifying for the
Olympics, it was a huge step for me," Semenya, 21, told Reuters
on Friday, hours before the Games opening ceremony.
Semenya's emphatic victory in Berlin raised questions about
her gender and started a verification process that still clouds
her achievement.
A shy girl from a rural village, Semenya said her first
Olympics were no more stressful than other championships.
"The Olympics are the same as world champs, as Diamond
Leagues...it is a medal for concentration and dedication. For me
it's the same thing.
"I don't have a lot of pressure because I've been competing
for so long."
Semenya has struggled for form this season but she is hoping
to draw inspiration from former South African president Nelson
Mandela.
"He means a lot to me. He made me believe that I can do
this, through thick and thin. Because when I met him he just
told me to believe I can do it, (you) just have to be strong,
that's all."
