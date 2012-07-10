By John Mehaffey
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 World 100 metres record holder
Usain Bolt could break the nine-second barrier if he gets a
start as fast as his training partner Yohan Blake, according to
the former world 200 metres record holder Tommie Smith.
Bolt, who was beaten by Blake in both the 100 and 200 at
this year's Jamaican trials, set his world record of 9.58
seconds at the 2009 Berlin world championships. He also reduced
his own world 200 record to 19.19 in Berlin.
"If he gets a Blake start, we are looking at 8.9, 8.88,
three eights in the 100 metres," Smith told Reuters on Tuesday.
"If he gets a Blake start in the 200 and comes off the turn
with that technique of his, he might really go sub-19."
Smith set a world record of 19.83 seconds in the thin air of
Mexico City at the 1968 Olympics, a mark which stood for 11
years. On Smith's own reckoning if he had not lost speed by
raising his arms in triumph over the final strides he would
"have been pushing 18.9, 19.1, 19.2."
"I thought I was great when I ran," Smith added. "I didn't
have the start and I didn't have the power.
"My average speed was quite close to Usain Bolt's speed. But
he gained his full speed I would say five metres, six or seven
strides sooner than I did. He's so powerful that he can get full
speed 40 metres out in the 100, 120 metres of the 200.
"He's taller than me and more powerful. It scares you."
Americans Smith and John Carlos, who finished third in
Mexico City, provided one of the iconic images of the turbulent
1960s when they bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists
at the victory ceremony in an unprecedented protest on behalf of
their oppressed black compatriots.
Smith was in London for a brief visit at the invitation of
the campaign group Operation Black Vote, who paid for his fare,
where he will help promote the film "Salute", which tells the
story of Australian Peter Norman who finished second in Mexico
City. Smith will also attend the athletics competition at the
London Olympics next month.
Norman, who died in 2006, wore a human rights badge on the
podium in support of Smith and Carlos. None of the trio was ever
selected to run for his country again.
(Editing by Ossian Shine)