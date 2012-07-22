Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
HELSINKI, July 22 Former Olympic heptathlon champion Carolina Kluft will miss the London Games after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, her coach said.
The 29-year-old Kluft, who switched to the long jump after a glittering career in heptathlon, suffered the injury while competing in Kuortane, Finland.
“"There will be no Olympics for 'Carro,'" Oscar Gidewall told Radio Sweden. "“It's not her shin that put a stop to it today, even if she feels it a little, she has a problem with a tender hamstring that she hasn't felt for several years."
Kluft ran through the sandpit on her first jump om Sunday took no further part in the competition.
A gold medal winner in the heptathlon at the 2004 games in Athens, Kluft has been plagued by injury for several seasons and has said she intends to retire at the end of the season.
Kluft won the heptathlon world title in 2003, 2005 and 2007. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Justin Palmer)
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.