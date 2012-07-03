By Mark Pangallo
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Adam Gemili, the youngest member
of the British athletics team, is savouring the prospect of a
clash with the cream of the Caribbean sprinters at the London
Olympics opening this month.
After a meteoric rise, the 18-year-old is currently the
second fastest 100 metres man in Europe this year behind
France's European champion Christophe Lemaitre with a time of
10.08 seconds.
On Tuesday after he was named in the British track and field
team, Gemili said he felt privileged to be part of a field which
will include Jamaica's defending champion Usain Bolt, world gold
medallist Yohan Blake and former world record holder Asafa
Powell.
"I feel privileged that I've earned a place and will be able
to line up against them and be racing them," Gemili told
reporters at the Team GB headquarters in Stratford, a javelin
throw away from the Olympic park.
"They are the best at what they do and hopefully I'll aspire
to run the times they run."
The London-born sprinter won praise from UK Athletics head
coach Charles Van Commenee, who said he had no concern the
Olympic Games would be too big an occasion.
"Adam is bright and level-headed and he can look after
himself. He has a good coach and a stable family so I have no
concerns," Van Commenee said.
Gemili, who will compete in the world junior championship in
Barcelona this month, was a promising soccer player who spent
time at Chelsea's academy as a defender.
He did not realise his full potential until he began
competing for his local club Blackheath and Bromley Harriers and
became one of the fastest young athletes in Britain.
"I didn't realise how fast I was or how fast I could be. I
knew I had pace playing football," he said.
"I competed for my school and used to win local competitions
and be the best in the area, but I never expected it to be on
this scale that I'd run.
"I'm improving a lot and that 10.08 seconds race was quite
scrappy. I've made a lot of changes and improvements and if I
keep improving then hopefully we could see some quicker times."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)