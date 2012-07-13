July 13 Former U.S. world indoor 400 metres
champion Debbie Dunn has withdrawn from the U.S. Olympic team
and is being investigated by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after
an abnormal drug test, she said on Friday.
"I have been informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that a
sample I gave at the U.S. Olympic Trials contains an elevated
testosterone/epitestosterone level," Dunn said in a statement.
"While I work with USADA to resolve this matter, I am
withdrawing from my relay pool position for the 2012 Olympic
Games."
Dunn finished fourth in the 400 metres at the U.S. trials
last month and was a member of the U.S. 4x400 metres relay pool
announced this week by the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC). She
won the 2010 world indoor 400m championship.
USADA officials confirmed her test was being reviewed.
"USADA appreciates Ms. Dunn voluntarily removing herself
from the Olympic team while the full facts surrounding her
elevated T/E ratio and adverse carbon isotope ratio analysis
(CIR) are evaluated," Travis Tygart, the anti-doping agency's
chief executive, said in a statement.
"We are currently processing the B sample, and as in all
cases all athletes are innocent until and unless proven
otherwise through the established full, fair legal process."
USOC officials declined immediate comment.
