EUGENE, Oregon, June 19
EUGENE, Oregon, June 19 Watching American Ashton
Eaton compete is to view the future of the decathlon.
Already the world record holder in the indoor multi-events,
the 24-year-old appears mentally and physically ready to
challenge Czech Roman Sebrle's 2001 world decathlon record of
9.026 points.
"That only one guy has done it (top 9,000 points) is a
testament to how tough the event is to master," Eaton told
reporters after a pre-U.S. Olympic trials news conference on
Tuesday.
"But it is an obtainable mark, and if it is there, I am
definitely going to go for it.
"Based on what I have been doing in practice, I would
probably be able to get it, maybe sooner than later."
Eaton's rapid improvement in the field events, with the
throws still a work in progress, has put him on that plateau.
Yet, the Oregon native refuses to paint himself as the
favorite in a highly competitive decathlon this weekend at the
U.S. trials in Eugene.
"I don't think anybody but Cassius Clay (boxer Muhammad Ali)
would answer that question with 'Yeah, I am the one!'" he said
of the two-day competition, which boasts not only Eaton but
Olympic champion Bryan Clay and twice world champion Trey
Hardee.
"I am confident that I can get personal bests," Eaton said.
"I am not sure how many points."
Eaton, with a career best of 8,729 points, currently stands
behind Clay (8,832) and Hardee (8,790), but there is talk he
could soar this weekend not only beyond those marks but past Dan
O'Brien's two decades old American record of 8,891, which was
the world record in 1992.
Already Eaton, whose girl friend is Canadian heptathlete
Brianne Theisen, has set personal bests this season in half of
the events that comprise the decathlon.
Yet, so tough are his competitors this weekend that many are
saying the trio of Eaton, Hardee and Clay could sweep the medals
at the London Olympics. The last Olympic clean sweep was by the
United States at the Helsinki Games in 1952.
Eaton, who excels in the decathlon running events, shied
away from such predictions because of the nature of the event,
where injuries occur frequently, and the pressure it would put
on the Americans.
He finished 100 points behind Hardee at the 2011 world
championships when Clay was injured.
"My undoing was my own expectations for myself," Eaton said.
"Once I didn't get those in the first two events, it kind of
just went downhill."
He responded in March by breaking the heptathlon world
record indoors for a third consecutive year.
"The indoor multi-events caters to my abilities more than
the outdoor," he said. "It has the one throw. It is mostly speed
and jumps which I feel like my body type is built for."
He hopes to build on that success at the U.S. trials and has
even bigger dreams for London.
"I think everybody would like to accomplish all their hopes
and dreams and have it happen at the Olympic Games," he said.
"If you could get a gold medal and break a world record and
have it all happen at the Olympic Games, you might as well just
quit because what are the chances of it happening again."
