By Gene Cherry
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Olympic 400 metres champion
LaShawn Merritt suffered a slight hamstring strain when he
pulled up in the Monaco Diamond League meeting with a cramp and
is undergoing treatment, his coach told Reuters on Saturday.
"Everyone is hoping it was slight," Loren Seagrave said in
an email.
American Merritt stopped running about 250 metres into his
final pre-Olympics test at Monaco on July 20 when he felt a
twinge in his left hamstring.
"I felt it kind of shake," the 26-year-old said at the time.
"After you have a cramp you have that soreness, but the fact
that I can do this (flex his leg) is reassuring."
Merritt, the year's fastest 400 metres runner, and Grenadian
world champion Kirani James are joint favourites for the London
gold.
Merritt lost by three-hundredths of a second to the
Caribbean runner at the 2011 world championships in South Korea.
His health is also concern to the American camp for the
4x400 metres relay in which he is a vital member of the squad.
Seagrave said Merritt was scheduled to arrive at the Games
later on Saturday.
"He will continue to be treated and rehabilitated by the
USATF (USA Track and Field) medical team in London," the coach
said.
Seagrave is due to meet up with Merritt on Tuesday.
"It is planned he will do a training session that
afternoon," the long-time speed coach said.
The first round of the 400 metres is scheduled for Aug. 4.
