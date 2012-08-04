* Farah, Rutherford and Ennis all triumph for host nation
* Fraser-Pryce retains women's 100m title
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Aug 4 Britain enjoyed its greatest day
of athletics on Saturday as Mo Farah in the 10,000 metres, Greg
Rutherford in the long jump and heptathlete Jessica Ennis
delivered an extraordinary hat-trick of Olympic gold medals on a
truly unforgettable night.
It was the first time Britain had won three athletics golds
in one day and the occasion will live long in the memories of
the 80,000 fans who played their own part in creating an
atmosphere of spine-tingling intensity and astonishing noise.
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retained the Olympic
women's 100 metres title in 10.75 seconds but what should have
been the premier race of the programme was reduced to something
of an anti-climax coming so soon after Farah had drained the
crowd of every drop of emotion.
His perfectly executed 10,000 metres run earned the hugely
popular Somalia-born 29-year-old Britain's first Olympic
distance gold.
A steadily-run race was exactly what he wanted, though
everyone in the stadium was wary of the threat from Kenenisa
Bekele, bidding for an unprecedented third 10,000m title.
Farah was in complete control, however, and stamped his
authority on the race at the bell as a remarkable rolling wall
of noise brought him home in a time of 27 minutes 30.42 seconds.
Fast-finishing Galen Rupp finished a surprise second for the
United States's first medal in the event in 48 years, with
Bekele's brother Tariku grabbing bronze.
"I've never experienced anything like this," said Farah, who
could yet double up in the 5,000m.
"It's the best moment of my life something I've worked so
hard for. Long distance is a lonely event and what you put into
it you get out of it."
Ennis has been the face of the Olympics virtually since
London was awarded the Games seven years ago and, having missed
the 2008 Games with a foot injury then lost her world title in
2011, the pressure was on to deliver.
She did so in style as an all-time heptathlon best 100m
hurdles and further personal bests in the 200 metres and javelin
gave her a mammoth lead heading into the final 800 metres.
SAFE FINISH
Needing only a safe finish in the pack Ennis fed off the
crowd and roared home to win her heat and secure a crushing
overall victory.
Her 6,955 points tally was a monster 306 clear of Lilli
Schwarzkopf of Germany, who was initially disqualified for a
lane infringement but then reinstated.
Russian Tatyana Chernova finished third for the second Games
in a row.
"I honestly can't believe it after all the hard work and
after the disappointment in Beijing. I am just so happy," said
Ennis.
Rutherford, who has had a wretched time with hamstrings
seemingly forged from tissue paper, came into the Games as the
world leader this season but was barely mentioned as gold medal
hope.
His 8.21 leap gave him the early initiative that would not
be enough for a medal, let alone gold, in most major
competitions, but it would have done the job on Saturday. Just
to make sure, though, he improved it with a leap of 8.31 and
nobody could get close, even though it was still the shortest
leap to win gold in 40 years.
Australia's Mitchell Watt grabbed a silver with a last jump
of 8.16m with American Will Claye taking bronze on 8.12
"I don't think many people expected me to win that and maybe
me and my team were the only ones who did," said Rutherford.
The women's 100 metres might not have been able to compete
with the home hat-trick for noise but it did deliver a great
race with six women clocking under 11 seconds for the first time
in the Olympic final.
Fraser-Pryce kept herself a vest-width in front from the
start to finish with the second-fastest Olympic winning time
after Florence Griffith-Joyner's 10.54 in 1988.
The Jamaican, who served a six-month doping ban in 2010,
also became the third woman to retain the title after Americans
Gail Devers in 1996 and Wyomia Tyus in 1968.
American world champion Carmelita Jeter took silver in 10.78
and Veronica Campbell-Brown claimed bronze in 10.81 as Jamaica
took the early lead in what is expected to another great sprint
battle with the United States.
That will reach crescendo point on Sunday in the men's 100m
final with both nations packed with sub-10 second talent.
Earlier on Saturday Usain Bolt made his long-awaited bow,
easing through to semi-finals with minimum fuss.
After a slight stumble out of the blocks the Jamaican
defending champion steadied himself and cruised through in no
more than second gear to finish in 10.09 seconds.
Assuming he really is fully recovered from his hamstring
problems he will go a great deal faster in Sunday's semi-finals
and final (20.50GMT) as the new London track is definitely a
quick one.
Americans Ryan Bailey and Justin Gatlin clocked the fastest
ever times in the first round at an Olympics. - 9.88 and 9.97
respectively.
"It was good," said Bolt. I'm happy, my legs are feeling
good so I'm happy."
What matters, of course, is how he feels on Sunday as he
bids to become the first man to retain the 100 metres title.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)