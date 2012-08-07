LONDON Aug 7 A day after being kicked out of
the Olympics for not trying, Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi gave it
his all to secure a surprise gold medal in the men's 1,500
metres final on Tuesday.
World champion Sally Pearson of Australia also pulled out
all the stops to claim the 100 hurdles title, edging out 2008
gold medallist Dawn Harper by 0.02 seconds for victory.
Makhloufi was briefly excluded from participating in all
events at the Games for not trying in his 800 heat but there was
no questioning the 24-year-old's effort as he blasted away from
the pack to coolly take gold on a wet night in London.
"Yesterday I was out, today I'm in. This is a gift for the
Algerian people and for the whole of the Arabic world," said
Makhloufi, who was reinstated to the Games on medical grounds
after evidence was provided by two doctors.
Defending champion Asbel Kiprop, awarded the 2008 title
after winner Rashid Ramzi failed a dope test, was never in the
mix and trailed in last, putting his poor showing down to a
hamstring injury.
Asked if Makhloufi should have been in the final, Kiprop
told reporters: "Yes it was healthy to have him in the race. It
was not a big offence what he did."
Pearson led from the start in the hurdles but, for once, did
not pull away from the field, crossing the line with Harper.
The pair faced an anxious wait for the result which finally
showed Pearson as victor in an Olympic record 12.35, Harper
second and fellow American Kellie Wells third.
The champion looked shell-shocked when her name flashed up
on the scoreboard first.
"Relief was the first thing I felt and then shock. I'm just
going through the motions," said the 25-year-old Pearson. "I
really wanted this."
Harper had thought for one fleeting moment the title was
still hers.
"Then I looked up (at the scoreboard) and then I said 'darn,
I didn't get her'. It was a really close race," Harper said.
Earlier, it looked as though German discus thrower Robert
Harting could have given the women a run for their money as,
stripped to the waist, he leaped the hurdles in celebration
after his gold medal, producing a cheer from the crowd each
time.
Harting took the lead from Iran's Ehsan Hadadi in the
penultimate round with a throw of 68.27.
"I don't drink beer, I will have a non-alcoholic beverage,"
the world champion said of his celebration plans.
Hadadi's silver with 68.18 was Iran's first Olympic track
and field medal.
There were five medallists in the high jump, led by Russian
Ivan Ukhov who cleared 2.38 despite jumping in a t-shirt after
losing his competition vest.
American Erik Kynard took silver with 2.33 and the bronze
was shared by Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, Canadian Derek Drouin
and Robert Grabarz of Britain, who all jumped 2.29 with
identical records.
"It's going to be busy on the podium," Grabarz said. "As
long as we get a medal each and don't have to split it we'll be
all right."
All the medal favourites made it through to Wednesday's
final of the women's 200 with Olympic 400 metres champion Sanya
Richards-Ross running full pelt to record 22.30 for the fastest
time of the round.
The American was up against Jamaica's Shelly-Ann
Fraser-Pryce and appeared determined to get the better of the
Olympic 100 gold medallist despite the first two being
guaranteed a place in the final.
"I just wanted to give myself the best shot for tomorrow. I
wasn't trying to send any messages," Richards-Ross said.
Defending champion Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica,
Carmelita Jeter and Allyson Felix, searching for a first Olympic
individual gold after finishing second at the last two Games,
also qualified.
Kenya's world record holder David Rudisha barely broke sweat
as he eased to victory in his 800 metres semi-final in 1:44.35
although he was edged off the top of the qualifying list by
Ethiopian Mohammed Aman, the only man to have beaten the Kenyan
since 2009, who won his heat in 1:44.34.
Britain's Shara Proctor headed the qualifiers for the
women's long jump final with a first-round effort of 6.83.
Beijing winner Maurren Higa Maggi of Brazil failed to reach
the final, finishing in 15th with a best of 6.37.
