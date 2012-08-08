* Felix wins 200m after two silvers
* Merritt and Reese win more U.S. gold
* Bolt eases into 200m final
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Aug 8 The United States flexed their
Olympian athletics muscles on Wednesday as Allyson Felix won 200
metres gold, Aries Merrit claimed the 110m hurdles, Brittney
Reese the long jump and Ashton Eaton took a stranglehold on the
decathlon at halfway.
Four years ago Jamaica gave the U.S. a sprint pummelling,
winning both 100s, both 200s and the men's 4x100 relay and
normal service is likely to be resumed on Thursday after
Jamaican duo Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake looked a class apart
when they cruised into the men's 200m final.
However, on a night when the U.S. picked up three golds
among seven of the available 12 track and field medals, not even
the most one-eyed islander could begrudge Felix her moment of
triumph having finished runner-up to Jamaican Veronica
Campbell-Brown at the previous two Olympics.
Felix, who runs with such liquid grace that she barely seems
in contact with the ground, came off the bend level with her
nemesis and Jamaica's 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce but
maintained her elegant form as the others tightened to win in
21.88 seconds.
Fraser-Pryce took silver in 22.09 with American Carmelita
Jeter third in 22.14.
It was a just reward for Felix, the only woman to break 22
seconds this season.
"It's been a long time coming. I am so overjoyed," said
Felix, who was runner-up to Campbell-Brown in 2004 and 2008 but
is still only 26.
"I thought back to the disappointment in Beijing, it's been
a long road. This moment is really priceless."
Merrit has timed his Olympic assault perfectly, putting
together a string of sub-13-second runs in his build-up events,
and though he benefited injury to others, he has become the most
consistent man in the field.
China's Liu Xiang failed to get out of his heat and
defending champion and world record holder Dayron Robles pulled
up after the sixth hurdle of the final.
None of that mattered to Merritt, however, who delivered a
personal best 12.92 to hold off compatriot and world champion
Jason Richardson (13.04) and Hansle Parchment, whose 13.12 was a
Jamaican record.
"The U.S. haven't had a men's hurdles gold medal since Allen
Johnson in 1996. It's phenomenal," Merritt said.
BARREN STREAK
Reese broke an even longer barren streak as she became the
first American winner of the women's long jump since Jackie
Joyner-Kersee in 1988.
She registered only two legal jumps from her six attempts
but the first of them was 7.12m and good enough for the gold she
needed to complete her collection after two world titles and
another two world indoor golds.
"This means a lot for our country we are on track for our 30
medals that we really wanted," Reese said.
"We are getting some unexpected medals nobody predicted. We
are doing good and not just in the sprints. We are doing good
everywhere. We are an all-around team now."
Russian Elena Sokolova claimed silver with 7.07 and Janay
DeLoach weighed into the American haul with bronze on 6.89.
Eaton, who set the decathlon world record in the U.S.
trials, threw a lifetime best 15.48 metres in the shot en route
to ending the first day 220 points clear of compatriot and
double world champion Trey Hardee.
There was disappointment for 37-year-old Czech Roman Sebrle,
however, as the 2004 Olympic champion's participation in his
fourth and final Games lasted just one event before he pulled
out because of a heel injury.
The only gold not to go American's way was the women's 400
metres hurdles as their world champion Lashinda Demus could not
quite reel in Russian winner Natalya Antyukh.
Antyukh came into the race as the fastest this year and
surpassed that with a winning personal best of 52.70 seconds.
Bolt was at his most relaxed on Wednesday, just stretching
his legs through the last 80 metres to win his 200m heat in
20.18 and he looks on course to become the first man to retain
the 200m title and the first to win both sprints twice.
"My main aim was to run my turn, I haven't done a lot this
season so wanted to run a quick turn and I've done that," he
said.
"I really pushed myself the first 100 metres for it to be as
easy as possible."
The only man who looks remotely capable of pushing him is
Blake, the second-fastest ever and who beat Bolt in the Jamaican
trials and followed him home in the 100m final last Sunday.
Blake won his heat and Warren Weir made it three Jamaicans
into the final but Wallace Spearmon, who finished third in 2008
before being disqualified, will carry American hopes alone in an
event they have won 17 times from 24 attempts.
"We couldn't jog 20 like some other guy, we were running,"
said Spearmon.
Mo Farah looked a little tired but qualified safely for
Saturday's 5,000 metres final as he bids to complete the
distance double after his emotional 10,000 metres win.
That race will see the 80,000 Olympic stadium choir reach
crescendo level, though Bolt's possible assault on his own 19.19
seconds 200 metres record on Thursday will not be far behind.
