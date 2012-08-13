LONDON Aug 13 Usain Bolt, David Rudisha, Mo
Farah and Allyson Felix were the stand-out performers of the
Olympic athletics programme but the real stars of the show were
the fans who created an astonishing noise and atmosphere
unrivalled in Games history.
The din reached a deafening crescendo on the final night as
the 80,000-strong Stratford Choir roared home favourite Farah to
victory in the 5,000 metres and were then treated to Bolt
anchoring Jamaica to a world-record victory in the 4x100 metres
relay.
Rudisha's crushing world-record run in the 800 metres was
widely seen as the performance of the Games, while the American
women ending the 27-year-old East German mark in the 4x100 relay
was not far behind.
Yet officials and athletes alike have reserved their
greatest praise for the crowd, who, unlike in most previous
Games, packed out every session. Even the interminable decathlon
pole vault, usually played out in front of a few dedicated
die-hards, kept half the stadium rapt deep into a sunny
afternoon.
The die was cast at 9am on the opening morning when a
massive explosion of noise erupted as Jessica Ennis, Britain's
poster girl of the Games, flew out of her blocks in the heats of
the heptathlon 100m hurdles.
The support helped propel her to the fastest-ever time in
the discipline and set her on the way to an eventual gold medal
on a memorable treble-gold Saturday for the hosts.
It continued right to the end, with astonishing numbers on
the street to see Stephen Kiprotich win Sunday's men's marathon
for Uganda.
Veteran Games-watchers had never seen or heard anything like
it.
"It was wonderful to arrive this morning and see a totally
packed stadium for the first session of athletics. I do not
remember the last time this happened and it shows the great
affection Britain has for our sport," said IAAF president Lamine
Diack, who at the age of 79 and with 40 years' service, is well
qualified to judge.
"Athletes will definitely be inspired by crowds like this."
It was a knowledgeable crowd too. They did not need to wait
for the scoreboard to know when they had seen a good triple jump
or a discus throw that threatened the lead. They shared the
athlete's tension when attempting a third high jump after two
failures, and, of course, like crowds the world over, they knew
how to clap home a plucky loser.
"London is off the chain, that's putting it mildly," said
American Dee Dee Trotter who won bronze in the 400m and gold in
the 4x400m relay.
"I have never seen a morning session packed out that way. I
have never been in a stadium where the people have every
knowledge of what's going on, both on and off the track.
"They love the athletes, they just don't care which country
you're from. They have just been phenomenal spectators and fans,
it has been amazing. They just made this a spectacular Games."
MAINTAIN CONCENTRATION
Another American, Brigetta Barrett, had the misfortune to be
taking part in the women's high jump at the same time as Farah
was running his 5,000m, though she was able to maintain her
concentration well enough to win a silver medal.
"The crowd was phenomenal," she said. "I had to cover my
ears a couple of times. I could not think."
The noise generated in bringing the hugely popular Farah
home was incredible but, as so many athletes pointed out, this
was not a one-eyed audience.
Of course, along with the rest of the world, they were
mesmerised by Bolt, as the Jamaican became the first man to
retain his 100 and 200m titles then added the relay, where the
second-placed Americans matched the old world record but were
left trailing, to repeat his clean sweep from Beijing.
Bolt was imperious, stamping his authority not only over his
rivals but over all those who have come before him as he
established himself as unquestionably the greatest sprinter in
history.
But the fans recognised class in less glamorous quarters,
particularly Rudisha's superb performance in the 800 where he
became the first man to break one minute 41 seconds. Not only
that, six of the seven men trailing behind him ran personal
bests, many of them national records.
"Bolt was good but Rudisha was magnificent - it was the
performance of the Games, not just track and field," said London
2012 head Sebastian Coe.
"It was the most extraordinary piece of running I have
probably ever seen," added Coe, who has a special affinity for
the two-lap event after his own world record of 1:41.73 set in
1981 stood for 16 years despite his two Olympic golds coming in
the 1,500m.
The East German 4x100m relay mark, set in 1985 but tainted
by association with the country's systematic doping regime, had
an even longer shelf life.
Which made it all the more extraordinary that the American
quartet of Felix, Tianna Madison, Bianca Knight and Carmelita
Jeter took nearly half a second off it with their 40.82 lap.
Felix, so often the bridesmaid, collected three golds in
London as she took the 200m and ran in the 4x400 - just reward
for an athlete who brings grace and beauty to the track with her
wonderfully languid running style.
Her medals helped the United States to top the table with
nine golds, 13 silver and seven bronze, their 29-medal haul one
short of what had been seen as an ambitious target.
Russia, helped by a domination of the walk events, won nine
golds with Jamaica on four.
Britain also scooped four - but deserved 80,000.
(For all the latest Olympic news go to here)