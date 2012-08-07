LONDON Aug 7 Australia Chef de Mission Nick
Green applauded Britain's medal haul at the London Games and
said that while home fans had every right to take delight in
Australia's struggles, his nation would "take it on the chin".
Britain sit third in the table with 18 gold medals, one shy
of their haul at the Beijing Games, while Australia are enduring
one of their worst Olympics and languish in 19th place with two
golds.
The 410-strong Australia team had come to London hoping to
spoil Britain's party, continuing the fierce sporting rivalry
between the two countries that goes back over a century.
Green said there was still time for Australia to climb the
table but acknowledged Britain had got it right for London.
"Our position in the medal tally will change, but we
recognise and applaud the work to date Great Britain has done,
they deserve the medals they are getting," he told a media
conference on Tuesday.
British and Australian sports fans take every opportunity
to indulge in sledging, the dark art of unsettling opponents
with well-chosen barbs and trumpeting their own success as well
as their rival's failures. Green had no problem with it in
London.
"When you win you can do that, that's part of being on top,"
he said. "We'll take it on the chin, whatever they give us,
we're still very excited abut the rest of the Games."
Australia's flop in London has sparked calls for an inquest
and swimming officials have ordered an independent review into
the team's poor showing.
Australia's swimmers have always punched above their weight
at the Olympics but have come under fierce criticism at home
because they only won one gold, their lowest haul since the
Barcelona Olympics, 20 years ago.
Green expected more golds to come Australia's way over the
coming days with 100 metres hurdles world champion Sally Pearson
a favourite. They also have big hopes in sailing.
However, he acknowledged Australian sport would have to
reevaluate how they do things.
"That may be with the way we invest our money ... a
strategic approach to the way we invest our money, the way we
pay our athletes, we'll look at all of that post-Games and then
we'll make some recommendations," he said
"Games go in cycles and sometimes they take four, sometimes
eight years to implement a strategy which has rewards at the end
of it.
"We'll do what we can and implement the right strategy to
ensure that we are in a position where we feel we rightfully
belong, and that's in the top five on the medals table."
