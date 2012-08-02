LONDON Aug 2 Sally Pearson had a reassuring
message on Thursday for an Australian nation reeling after a
disappointing start to the London Olympics - I am no James
Magnussen.
Swimmer Magnussen missed out on gold by a fingertip in the
100 metres freestyle on Wednesday, robbing Australia of their
strongest title chance and leaving the team facing their worst
performance in the Olympic pool for 20 years.
Like Magnussen, 100 metres hurdler Pearson is a world
champion with by far the quickest time of the year in her event
who has embraced the favourite's label and suggested she could
also break the world record in London.
Pearson, though, flatly rejected the comparison with her
21-year-old compatriot.
"We're completely different athletes," Pearson told a news
conference on Friday.
"I've done this before. I'm a very experienced athlete, I've
been competing for Australia since I was 16 years old. I've been
to an Olympics, I've been to four world championships now, and
two Commonwealth Games.
"I know how to keep myself grounded, I know how to stay
focused and I know how to stay hungry and they are probably the
three key main areas that keep me so fast.
"I know these girl can beat me because they've done it
before. I know it's going to be tough, it's the Olympic Games,
it's never easy."
Australia's swimmers, who won six golds and 20 medals in
total at the Beijing Olympics four years ago, usually provide
the bulk of the country's medals at the Games.
After Wednesday night's disappointment they had just one
gold in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay along with five
silvers and two bronzes.
The manner in which some of the swimmers have accepted
their silver medals has also caused discomfort back home,
particularly the tears shed by 100 metres backstroke runner-up
Emily Seebohm.
"An Olympic medal is fantastic no matter what colour it is,
I'm going out to win gold but I'd much rather have a medal than
fourth place," said Pearson.
SPORTING RIVALRY
The 410-strong Australia team had come to London hoping to
spoil Britain's party, continuing the fierce sporting rivalry
between the two countries that goes back over a century.
While Britain got a boost on the eve of the Games from a
first Tour de France cycling title courtesy of Bradley Wiggins,
Australia's 2011 winner Cadel Evans finished seventh.
As Wiggins was cycling down the Champs Elysee in triumph,
Australian golfer Adam Scott was blowing a four-shot lead over
the last four holes at the British Open to miss an excellent
chance of claiming his first major.
After the surprise relay title on the first day of
competition in the pool, there has been disappointment after
disappointment.
Pearson races at the Olympic stadium next Tuesday and said
she felt no extra pressure because of the swimmers' lack of gold
medals.
"I don't see it as pressure, I see it as support," she said.
"Everyone wants me to win and that's exactly what I want to do.
"I don't want to go out there and get second either but at
the same time I can't guarantee winning but I'll be doing my
very best to come away with the gold."
Australia's Chef de Mission Nick Green said Australia's
showing in the pool reflected a greater distribution of gold
medals among the competing nations than had existed in previous
Games.
"We're at the Olympic Games, it's a very competitive
environment," he said.
"If we don't win more than one gold medal, we'll all be
disappointed but so will the swimming team because they have
lofty expectations."
