LONDON, July 25 - More than a century of fierce sporting
rivalry means there is nothing the Australian team would like
more than to add a little more rain to the deluge already
threatening Britain's parade at the London Olympics.
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) have set themselves
the goal of fifth place on the medals table, an optimistic
target that would probably require them to approach the 49-medal
tally they achieved in Athens eight years ago.
Britain's unexpectedly good showing at the Beijing Games
helped push the Aussies down to sixth in the rankings and even
if they fail to pip the hosts on the medals table, they can
still hurt British gold medal hopes in several events.
Chef de Mission Nick Green has said the Australians will do
everything they can to gatecrash Britain's party but his
predecessor in the role, AOC president John Coates, has been
more focused on achieving their own goal.
"I think the signs are there that we could get into the low
40s in our medals and that will be good enough for, if not
fifth, then sixth or something like that," Coates told local
media last week.
"But it is more difficult for us in Europe. It's not just
the Brits, but also the Germans, and France are on their own
doorstep. They have very big teams and are more comfortable
competing in Europe than they were in Beijing."
The 410-strong Australian team will again look to their
swimmers, who won 20 medals in Beijing, to lead the way in the
first week of competition.
The failed attempt at a comeback by five-times Olympic
champion Ian Thorpe has left the way clear for a new star to
shine and James Magnussen has the confidence and, more
importantly, the times to fill the void.
The "missile" has not only indicated that he will end the
country's 44-year wait for a 100 metres freestyle champion but
is confident he can take defending champion Cesar Cielo's world
record too.
There is less confidence on the women's side of the team,
where Beijing standout Stephanie Rice has been labouring with a
shoulder injury.
Her competitive spirit means Rice will go all out to defend
the 200 and 400 individual medley titles but she will struggle
to match her Beijing haul of three golds, she was also part of
the 4x200 freestyle relay team, all in world record times.
Athletics Australia have targeted six medals in track and
field with Sally Pearson still a strong favourite to deliver one
in the 100 metres hurdles.
Steve Hooker, by contrast, has hit the depths this year in
his preparations for the defence of his pole vault crown and it
will be a test of his mettle even to get into the air.
Long jumper Mitch Watt, however, has confidence to match
Magnussen's and looks to be building well towards a gold medal
bid, while Jared Tallent is bidding for double gold to add to
the silver and bronze he won in race walking in Beijing.
Where Australia could hurt Britain most is in the cycling,
where Anna Meares' not so friendly rivalry with Victoria
Pendleton is just one of several intriguing battles between
Australians and Britons.
The highly experienced road racing team is led by last
year's Tour de France winner Cadel Evans and he will be out to
avenge the loss of the famous yellow jersey to Britain's Bradley
Wiggins.
Rower Drew Ginn leads a new-look Australian "Oarsome
Foursome" best-placed to take on the defending champion British
boat in the coxless fours and he would like nothing better than
to upset the hosts and win his fourth gold medal.
Green will just be happy for the sport to start in London
after a troublesome preparation for the Games which has taken in
allegations of racism, sexism and even a row over who should
carry the flag at the opening ceremony.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)