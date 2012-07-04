SYDNEY, July 4 Olympic champion shooter Russell
Mark has slammed Australia's decision to ban strong sleeping
pills and said it could cost the country medals at the London
Games.
Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief John Coates
announced the ban on Tuesday in the wake of former Olympic
swimming champion Grant Hackett's claim that he had become
dependent on Stilnox, a brand of the medication zolpidem.
Mark, who won gold in the double trap at the 1996 Olympics
and will be taking part in his sixth Games in London, said he
had used sleeping pills, which are not banned by the World
Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), throughout his career.
Particularly given the long distance Australian athletes had
to travel to London and the jet-lag that went with it, Mark said
it would be unfair for Olympic team members like himself to
suffer for Hackett's dependence.
"This will affect the amount of medals the team wins," Mark
told ABC radio on Wednesday.
"If John Coates tells me I can only use sleeping pills for
three nights in London, it will have an effect on my
performance.
"If I don't get a good night's sleep it's not worth me
going, I need something to get me eight hours sleep."
Former Olympic swimmer Travis Nederpelt agreed that the
decision being made so close to the Games could impact on the
performance of athletes by disrupting their routines.
Despite having experienced some of the side-effects of using
Stilnox when he once started sleepwalking on a plane, Nederpelt
said the drug had a distinct advantage over other sleeping pills
for athletes.
"I think it's a legitimate thing to use as far as relaxing
goes," Nederpelt told The Australian newspaper.
"I've had really good nights' sleep using Stilnox and come
up feeling full of energy the next day. In my opinion, it was
the only one that didn't leave you feeling fuzzy."
Coates said athletes should use relaxation techniques and at
a last resort temazepam, which has fewer side-effects, if they
were struggling to sleep, adding that the ban would be policed
with breaches punished by anything up to expulsion from the
team.
The decision was criticised as an "overreaction" by
influential sports columnist Patrick Smith.
"If we accept the pressures on athletes are extreme then we
also know then that anxiety on the eve of events might keep them
from sleeping," he wrote in the Australian.
"To deprive those athletes their best chance of competing
successfully seems unfair, even irrational.
"They have, after all, devoted their lives for these rare
opportunities to do their best for themselves and their
country."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)