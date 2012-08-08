(Removes erroneous reference to canoe pair as defending
champions, paragraph 4)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA Aug 8 Winter can't come soon enough for
Austrian sports fans lamenting a summer Olympics that has yet
to produce a single medal for their country.
Austria is used to raking in winter Olympic golds in Alpine
skiing, its traditional strength, but has not failed to win a
summer medal since 1964.
"With no medals, Austria faces the biggest Olympics bust in
history. Embarrassing: at the moment we are limping behind the
washout of Tokyo in 1964," the Oesterreich tabloid moaned,
resorting to comparing the number of fourth-, fifth- and
sixth-place finishes the country produced nearly half a century
ago.
Austrian hopes were boiling down to a shot at a bronze medal
for men's 49er-class sailing on Wednesday and the final of the
women's pair canoe sprint on Thursday, which features world
champions Yvonne Schuring and Viktoria Schwarz.
It has been a star-crossed Games from the outset for
Austria, with a population of 8.4 million, similar to that of
neighbouring Switzerland, which has a gold and a silver so far.
First Heinz Jungwirth, head of the national Olympic
committee for 26 years, was sentenced to five years in jail in
July for embezzling more than 3 million euros ($3.7 million)
from the organisation.
Then swimmer Markus Rogan seemed to question the
intelligence of national skiing star Hermann Maier - winner of
two Olympic golds.
"The best athletes are able to turn off their brain at the
decisive moment. Maier could do this extremely well, better than
I can," Rogan said in an broadcast interview.
Rogan, who won two silver medals at the Athens Games, went
on to be disqualified for an illegal turn in a medley in London.
Norbert Darabos, the minister for defence and sport, has
promised action.
"I am going to put support of sports on a completely new
footing. The current system suffices on average for three
Olympics medals. We are too far removed from the world elite in
summer," he told a newspaper interviewer last week.
"The self-satisfaction of certain athletes here in London
bothers me," he added. "It is great when some athletes declare
how beautiful life in the Olympic village is, but athletic
success has to be the priority."
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)