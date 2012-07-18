LONDON, July 18 Three Australian badminton
players were confined to bed on Wednesday after suffering food
poisoning while preparing for the London Olympics at their
training base in Derby.
Ross Smith, Renuga Veeran and Glenn Warfe were all taken
ill, meaning they could not take part in a warm-up match against
Britain.
"The doctor came and put them on medication and confirmed
the boys had suffered from food poisoning," Australia's
badminton team manager Lasse Bundgaard said in a statement.
"They are confined to bed, will miss training today and will
hopefully be recovered in time to resume tomorrow."
Two female members of the team, Leanne Choo and Victoria Na,
were not affected and will practice with the British team, the
statement added.
The nine-day badminton competition begins on July 28.
