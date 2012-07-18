LONDON, July 18 Three Australian badminton players were confined to bed on Wednesday after suffering food poisoning while preparing for the London Olympics at their training base in Derby.

Ross Smith, Renuga Veeran and Glenn Warfe were all taken ill, meaning they could not take part in a warm-up match against Britain.

"The doctor came and put them on medication and confirmed the boys had suffered from food poisoning," Australia's badminton team manager Lasse Bundgaard said in a statement.

"They are confined to bed, will miss training today and will hopefully be recovered in time to resume tomorrow."

Two female members of the team, Leanne Choo and Victoria Na, were not affected and will practice with the British team, the statement added.

The nine-day badminton competition begins on July 28. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)