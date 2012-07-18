(Adds LOCOG reaction)
LONDON, July 18 Three Australian badminton
players were confined to bed on Wednesday after suffering food
poisoning while preparing for the London Olympics at their
training base in the central English city of Derby.
Men's doubles pair Ross Smith and Glenn Warfe and female
team member Renuga Veeran were all taken ill, meaning they could
not take part in a warm-up match against Britain.
"The doctor came and put them on medication and confirmed
the boys had suffered from food poisoning," Australia's
badminton team manager Lasse Bundgaard said in a statement.
"They are confined to bed, will miss training today and will
hopefully be recovered in time to resume tomorrow."
Two other female members of the team, Leanne Choo and
Victoria Na, were not affected and would practise with the
British team, the statement added.
A spokesman for the London Olympic Organising Committee
(LOCOG) said the Australian team's badminton facility was not an
official London 2012 training base.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)