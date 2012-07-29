LONDON, July 29 Chinese Taipei and China lead
the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group A round with 2 points.
Australia is third with 0 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Cai Yun/Fu Haifeng (China) beat Ingo Kindervater/ Johannes
Schoettler (Germany) 22-20 21-16
Fang Chieh-Min/Lee Sheng-Mu (Chinese Taipei) beat Ross
Smith/Glenn Warfe (Australia) 21-14 21-13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Fang C M/Lee S M (Taiwan) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
1. Cai Y/Fu H F (China) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
3. Smith/Warfe (Australia) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
3. Kindervater/J. Schottler (Germany) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Smith/Warfe (Australia) v Kindervater/J. Schottler (Germany)
(1130) London