Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 South Korea won the Olympic bronze medal in the men's badminton doubles at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
South Korea beat Malaysia 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London.
Results Table 2-Chung Jae-Sung/Lee Yong-Dae (South Korea) beat Kien Keat Koo/Boon Heong Tan (Malaysia) 23-21 21-10
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.