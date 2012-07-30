By Ian Ransom
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Ugandan Edwin Ekiring's Olympic
adventure ended with his second straight loss on Monday, but as
a survivor of two serious car accidents, he was just happy to
have qualified as the only African man in the draw.
Tragedy has stalked the Kampala-born 25-year-old from
country to country and he carries his grief in the form of
bracelets and necklaces from departed relatives.
His world was shattered at the age of 10, when he was pulled
out of a car crash that claimed the life of his mother in his
native country.
Two years ago, having rebuilt his life with an adopted
family in Netherlands, Ekiring was nearly killed by a speeding
car when riding his bike home from seeing a movie.
"I don't know what she was thinking," Ekiring told Reuters
in an interview at Wembley Arena. "She thought she would beat
the red light so she hit me and I flew seven metres up and
landed on the top of the car and rolled along the road.
"I had a problem with my ribs, my ankles, my knee, bleeding
in my chest ... I couldn't walk for 13 weeks. It happened
December 16, 2009. I cannot forget that day.
"I still feel the crash in my knee ligaments, especially
after a big match."
Apart from a bracelet on his sleeve from his mother, Ekiring
wears a necklace of shells threaded by the grandmother who cared
for him following his mother's death.
Badminton was never Ekiring's first choice as a sport and he
had dreams of playing soccer for Uganda as a boy but his
stick-thin frame kept breaking down with injuries.
His grandmother took him to a local parish where
missionaries taught kids a range of sports, including badminton.
His grandmother grew frail and sent 12-year-old Ekiring to
be in his aunt's care in Los Angeles where he kept playing
badminton and was granted an IOC scholarship.
The scholarship paid for specialist coaching in Europe,
where he was eventually adopted by Dutch parents and took up
residence in Netherlands.
Ekiring wears a baseball cap and a T-shirt with a map of
Uganda on it but feels mixed emotions when he speaks of his
homeland.
Both his grandmother and his aunt have passed away and he
feels little connection with his remaining relatives in the
former British colony, which has suffered border conflicts and
decades of civil turmoil from the militant Lord's Resistance
Army in its northern fringes.
"There's a lot of emotion when I return because I have the
opportunity to live in Europe and people there don't.
"It was not my choice to leave. We all have lives to lead. I
have tried to be in contact with (my relatives there) but if
they don't want to talk to you, then what can I do? I don't owe
them much anyway."
Ekiring speaks highly of his adopted parents who have been
tireless in supporting his badminton career and delivered him to
countless tournaments in neighbouring countries.
EMPTY SEATS
But he was depressed that they were unable to come support
him at Wembley Arena where there were rows of empty seats on
Monday as he lost to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki.
His regular coach Richard Vaughan, who was working with the
Irish badminton team at the Games, was also not in his corner
because of an accreditation problem with the Ugandan Olympic
committee.
The committee instead sent a local coach who trained him in
his childhood.
"It's still nice to have someone here but the level and
tactics are different from Africa, it's the Olympics," he said.
Ekiring was given a wildcard to play at the Beijing Games
where he struck out quickly.
That Ekiring, who wears wooden crucifixes around his neck
and on his wrist, qualified for London off his own steam is
little short of a miracle following his second car-crash.
His ranking improved from 770 at the start of 2011 to break
into the top 200, but his IOC scholarship funding has finished
and he wonders how he will get more funds to keep battling it
out on the European tour.
"I need to bring my level up again, if I can stay healthy,"
said Ekiring, who put physiotherapy studies on hold to compete
at London.
"I know my body well now. Health is the most important
thing, not how many matches you win," he said.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)