Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 China's Lin Dan overhauled Lee Chong Wei in the final of the men's badminton singles on Sunday to become the first man to defend the title and break Malaysian hearts once again.
Lee charged out of the blocks to raise Malaysian hopes of a first ever Olympic gold medal but Lin dug deep for a 15-21 21-10 21-19 victory in a 79-minute classic, denying his long-time rival in their second successive Olympic final.
World number one Lin had trounced Lee to win an emotional gold medal on his home court in Beijing four years ago, but on Sunday he had to survive withering pressure from the Malaysian in the frenetic atmosphere of Wembley Arena.
In the deciding game, Lee lost the final point when he pushed a lob past the baseline, sending Lin into a frenzy and giving China their fourth badminton gold medal of the Games.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.