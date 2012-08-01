LONDON Aug 1 Men's singles champion Lin Dan
broke ranks with his Chinese badminton team on Wednesday, saying
'throwing' tactics employed by four women's doubles pairs at the
London Games to secure an easier draw were not in the Olympic
spirit.
Lin, the men's singles world number one and a national hero
in China, also criticised the Badminton World Federation for
instituting a system that was ripe for manipulation.
"I think it will definitely bring a negative impact, because
all of these fans came to watch this tournament," the
28-year-old told reporters at Wembley Arena.
"This situation really is not in the Olympic sporting
spirit."
Two of Lin's team mates, world champion pair Yu Yang and
Wang Xiaoli are among eight players being investigated for
misconduct after they played to lose their final group matches,
prompting jeers of derision from the crowd.
A panel of Badminton World Federation officials were meeting
on Wednesday to decide their fate.
Tournament officials instituted preliminary pool matches in
the first round at the London Games after previously using
knockout matches.
Women's doubles players from China, South Korea and
Indonesian teams all attempted to manipulate the format by
deliberately losing their matches to ensure they would meet more
favourable opponents.
China came out of Tuesday's farce on top. Yu and Wang's loss
to a South Korean pair in the first of two tainted matches
ensured they would not have to meet their strong Chinese team
mates until the final, thereby ensuring the gold medal would go
to one of the pairs should they advance that far.
China's team have denied anything was amiss with the match,
with the players involved and officials claiming they were only
trying to conserve their strength for the knockout rounds.
"Why would the tournament rules people have (the format)
like this?" Lin said.
"If they just had a knockout round it would all be fine. You
lose and that's it."
The scandal completely overshadowed the morning session at
the badminton, with four-time world champion Lin's win over 2004
Athens gold medallist Taufik Hidayat of Indonesia to secure a
quarter-final berth rendered a sideshow.
