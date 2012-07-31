By Ian Ransom
LONDON, July 31 Spectator displeasure and
referee intervention did nothing to encourage the Chinese pair
of Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli and South Korean duo Jung Kyung-eun
and Kim Ha-na to raise their game in a women's doubles badminton
match at the London Games on Tuesday.
Both teams, who have already qualified for the
quarter-finals, delivered an abject performance that saw all
four players miss routine shots throughout.
Fans booed as shuttle-cocks were hit long or dumped into the
net, prompting the referee to come on court twice to speak to
the players before South Korea eventually won 21-14 21-11.
The result means China's world champion duo will only meet
the country's number two pair if both teams reach the final. The
Koreans may now have to get past the Chinese number two team to
reach the final.
"Actually these opponents really were strong. This is the
first time we've played them and tomorrow it's the knockout
rounds, so we've already qualified and we wanted to have more
energy for the knockout rounds," said Yu.
"Really, it's not necessary to go out hard again when the
knockout rounds are tomorrow."
The South Korean players declined to comment.
