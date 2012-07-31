LONDON, July 31 Denmark beat China 2-0 at Wembley
Arena in London in match of the Olympic women's badminton
doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
China and Denmark lead the Olympic women's badminton doubles
Group D round with 2 points.
Japan is third with 1 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) beat
2-Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China) 22-20 21-12
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) 3 2 0 1 5 3 2
2. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2
3. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1
4. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China)
(1315) London