LONDON, Aug 4 China's Li Xuerui survived two
ferocious comebacks by her top-seeded compatriot Wang Yihan to
seal the women's singles badminton gold at the London Games on
Saturday, capping her fairytale rise to the pinnacle of the
sport.
Li had never imagined she would force her way onto China's
peerless badminton team but a 30-game winning streak in the
leadup to the tournament won her a spot.
"Just being selected for China means something," the
soft-spoken 21-year-old told reporters after upsetting the world
champion 21-15 21-23 21-17.
"To be honest it's still like I am dreaming at the moment
but looking back, it really was my hard work that got me on the
team."
Li, like the rest of her team mates, has shown remarkable
composure to shrug off a match-fixing scandal that threatened to
derail the Chinese juggernaut and resulted in the expulsion of
their world champion doubles pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli.
Instead, Li seems to have gone from strength to strength,
thrashing second-seeded countrywoman Wang Xin in the semi-final
and then grinding down gallant world number one Wang Yihan in
front an enthralled crowd at Wembley Arena.
"I think it was extremely cruel for my two team mates to be
disqualified because it's extremely difficult for any athlete to
compete at the Olympics," Li added.
"Having said that, China has done well, winning both the
mixed doubles and the singles and we should share that with
them."
BATTERED CREDIBILITY
China's credibility took a beating over the scandal but Li
and Wang did their bit to restore the team's pride by playing
out a 78-minute classic.
Li raised her arms in triumph after forcing an error to seal
the match and acknowledged ecstatic Chinese fans with an army
salute. The vanquished Wang tried to smile but grimly held back
tears as she stood next to the beaming Li on the podium.
Li appeared to have Wang beaten in the second game as she
brought up two match points, but her Shanghai-born opponent
saved both to take the match to a decider.
Li, born in the Yangtze River port of Chongqing, marched to
an 8-3 lead in the decider but was reeled in to 17-17.
Both appeared to tire in the final points, but it was Wang
who broke down first as she netted a regulation smash to hand Li
the momentum.
Li took the chance with both hands, blasting a smash down
the line to bring up three match points and then sealing the
match when Wang netted a volley.
That gave China their second gold medal for the tournament
after Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei thrashed second-seeded
compatriots Xu Chen and Ma Jin 21-11 21-17 to win the mixed
doubles on Friday.
China remains on track for an unprecedented five-gold sweep
of the Olympic tournament, a year after sweeping all five titles
at the world championships at the same venue.
India's Saina Nehwal celebrated her country's first Olympic
badminton medal after she won the bronze medal decider when
China's Wang Xin retired with a knee injury when leading 21-18
1-0.
