LONDON, July 28 Russia beat Britain 2-1 at
Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles
Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Russia leads the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles group a
round with 1 point.
Results Table
Aleksandr Nikolaenko/Valerya Sorokina (Russia) beat Chris
Adcock/Imogen Bankier (Britain) 14-21 21-9 21-18
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. A. Nikolaenko/Sorokina (Russia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
2. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Fuchs/Michels (Germany) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. C. Adcock/Bankier (Great Britain) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany) (1730)
London