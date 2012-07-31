LONDON, July 31 South Korea beat India 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in the Olympic mixed badminton doubles Group C at
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
Denmark and Indonesia lead the Olympic mixed badminton
doubles Group C round with 2 points each. South Korea is third
with 1 point.
Results Table
Lee Yong-Dae/Ha Jung-Eun (Korea) beat Diju Valiyaveetil/Jwala
Gutta (India) 21-15 21-15
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
3. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1
4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark)
(1730) London