LONDON Aug 1 China's delegation said on
Wednesday it 'fully respected' the World Badminton Federation's
decision to disqualify their women's badminton doubles pair Yu
Yang Wang Xiaoli from the London Olympics.
"The behaviour by Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli on court violated
the Olympics ideal and the spirit of fair competition. The
Chinese delegation feels distressed over this matter," the
delegation said in an emailed statement.
Eight women badminton players were disqualified from the
Games on Wednesday for not trying to win their goup matches to
secure a more favourable draw.
The decision knocked out China's world champion pair of Yu
and Wang along with South Korean pairs Jung Kyung-eun and Kim
Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung.
Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari were also
expelled for their involvement in the tainted matches on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ossian Shine)