LONDON Aug 1 Top badminton officials met at
Wembley Arena on Wednesday to decide the fate of four women's
doubles pairs charged with misconduct for attempting to lose
their Olympic matches to secure a more favourable draw.
Players from China, South Korea and Indonesia, already
qualified for the quarter-finals, plunged the tournament into
farce during Tuesday's evening session when they played to lose
their dead rubber matches, sparking jeers from the crowd.
The Badminton World Federation was forced to announce an
investigation late on Tuesday after a storm of criticism from
players and coaches on other teams.
South Korea's head coach Sung Han-kook admitted two of his
women's doubles pairs had attempted to throw their matches, but
said it was in retaliation and accused the Chinese team of
instigating the tactic.
China's world champion pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli, who
took part in the first tainted match against a South Korean duo,
claimed the team was merely trying to conserve their strength
for the knockout rounds.
Badminton officials introduced a preliminary pool round for
London after starting the tournament with knockout rounds in
previous Games. Denmark's head coach called for it to be
overhauled, given it was liable for manipulation.
"We know that China's doing everything they can to make the
best possible result for their nation. They don't think as
individual players, so it's not a surprise," he told Reuters.
"It's so obvious that it's an advantage to lose and it's
also a bad system."
The fate of the eight players involved remained uncertain as
play got underway in the morning session on Wednesday, although
all have been named to play in quarter-finals later in the day.
