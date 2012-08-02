LONDON Aug 2 China's Olympic badminton players
backed their under-fire head coach Li Yongbo and slammed the
expulsion of two of their team mates as the match-throwing
scandal continued to overshadow the tournament on Thursday.
"I think it's extremely unfair. Firstly, it's a problem with
the format, that's what I believe," Xu Chen, who will partner Ma
Jin in Friday's mixed doubles final against another Chinese
pair, told Reuters at Wembley Arena.
"I also thinks it's extremely regrettable because an
athlete's highest goal is to be an Olympian.
"Even if they weren't allowed to compete for the gold medal,
they should still be allowed to compete. It's such a shame."
The Badminton World Federation expelled four women's doubles
pairs from the Olympic tournament on Wednesday for deliberately
trying to lose their matches to secure an easier run through the
knock-out rounds.
World champions Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli were among the
casualties for China, who many competing teams blamed for
instigating the farcical scenes at Wembley Arena on Tuesday.
The top-seeded pair and the other six athletes were being
removed from the athletes' village, an IOC spokesperson said
earlier on Thursday.
Yu also promptly announced her retirement from the sport in
a post on her Chinese microblog, slamming the federation for
shattering her and her doubles partner's "dream".
China's world number two singles player Wang Xin told
Reuters she hoped her Olympic champion team mate Yu would change
her mind about pulling out of the sport.
"I will urge her to continue playing," she said. "Regardless
of what happened, that disqualification was too much. Those
girls have been working so hard for four years to get to these
Olympics."
COACHES IN SPOTLIGHT
The spotlight has turned onto coaches' roles in the
unedifying charade, which saw the players deliberately dump
shots into the net and hit long, prompting jeers from the crowd.
An IOC said spokesman said he had requested the Chinese,
South Korean and Indonesian delegations to investigate the
entourages of the disqualified players.
China has already announced a probe into the team and Li
apologised to the Chinese people in quotes to state media.
But pundits have demanded he step down for bringing shame to
the nation of 1.3 billion people.
"The bat should not strike the Chinese players. The head
coach Li Yongbo is the main reason for the use of the 'malicious
strategy' employed at the Beijing Games," state news agency
Xinhua said in a commentary.
Xu and Ma celebrated their 21-23 21-18 21-13 semi-final
victory over Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir by
pointing at the Chinese team in the stands, where Li, wearing
the national team's yellow jacket and his traditional black
baseball cap, gave a standing ovation with other team officials.
"I don't know about what is happening in China right now,
because I've just been concentrating on my own game," Wang said.
"But of course I support Li ... I will continue to. He's our
head coach after all."
Xu said the Chinese team were trying to draw a line under
the match-throwing scandal and that the fall-out had not
affected the team's mindset.
His words rang true for his match at Wembley Arena, where he
and Ma overhauled their opponents despite the crowd being firmly
in the Indonesians' corner.
"It's in the past, so we'll let it stay in the past. The
competition's not over yet. We've still got the final tomorrow,"
he said, referring to the gold medal decider against team mates
Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei.
"They'll be going all out and we'll be going all out."
