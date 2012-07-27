By Ian Ransom
LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 Former world number one Peter
Gade has spent his entire career defying Asia's badminton titans
and will drag his creaky 35-year-old body into a fourth Games at
London still dreaming of an elusive medal in his last Olympic
hurrah.
The only non-Asian man in the singles top 10, the determined
Dane is arguably the finest player without a podium finish on
his resume.
Injuries and the misfortune of running into opponents
playing the match of their lives have conspired to thwart Gade's
ambitions, and he heads into his last Games with a sore ankle
among a litany of aches and pains from a long and storied
career.
But the iron-man of badminton is determined to drain every
last drop of sweat on the Wembley Arena courts before
contemplating the "scary" thought of retirement at the end of
the year.
"A medal would be a dream. I know it's going to be very
difficult," the amiable world number five told Reuters at the
Athletes Village.
"One more time ... I need to push myself to take everything
I can from my mind and body and we'll see if it's enough to do
something really good.
"Of course, my knees, my ankles -- I can feel them. Many
years of hard practice, it shows in my body. Still, I'm quite
happy that I'm 35 years old and can still play like this.
"I left my mark on the badminton world and I'm proud of that
no matter what happens."
Gade's three Olympic campaigns all ended at the hands of the
eventual winner. Favoured to win in his debut at the 2000 Sydney
Games, he came heart-breakingly close to medalling but was upset
by seventh-seeded Chinese Ji Xinpeng in the semi-final. Ji never
won another major title.
Four years later he was steamrolled by an inspired Taufik
Hidayat in the quarter-finals at Athens. Gade arrived at the
2008 Beijing Games with a painful rib injury, and was a gallant
quarter-final loser to Chinese great Lin Dan.
Taking bronzes at the last two world championships, Gade's
ability to coax world-class performances from his ageing body is
a mirror of the Danish team's struggles to remain competitive
against far better-resourced nations like China and South Korea.
The pint-sized Scandinavian country, with a population of
about 5.5 million, ranks third for world championship titles
behind top-ranked China and Indonesia, and were the only nation
to defy the Chinese sweep of all five titles at the 2009
tournament.
Denmark produced the only player from outside China,
Indonesia and South Korea, to win gold since badminton joined
the Olympic programme at the 1992 Barcelona Games, when
Poul-Erik Hoyer-Larsen won the 1996 men's singles at Atlanta.
Despite remaining strong, Denmark, like all other nations,
has had to make way for the Chinese juggernaut, which swept all
five titles at the last two world championships and could well
do so again at the July 28-Aug. 5 tournament at Wembley Arena.
BRUTAL TRAINING
China's utter dominance has become a major concern for
badminton's administrators with smaller countries simply unable
to compete with the massive resources and playing pool of the
east Asian power.
"We are up against the laws of nature, because of the
economics and because of the amount of talent in China," said
Gade's barrel-chested coach Lars Uhre.
Uhre paints a grim picture of brutal Chinese training
regimes where players engage in 'last man standing' practice
sessions until physical and emotional breakdown.
"The Chinese national coach (Li Yongbo) is just picking them
out and making them compete as much as they can against each
other so he can see who is falling apart from injury and who's
dragging mentally.
"And then he picks the last few survivors.
"We can't rely on our volunteer-based club system any more,"
added Uhre.
"We need more funding but we don't need to do it the Chinese
way or need Chinese amounts of funding to be able to compete.
"There's a big difference between sweeping all five world
titles. Our goal here is to take a medal."
Gade echoed Uhre's calls for the Danish authorities to cough
up more funding, but said he could not begrudge the Chinese
success.
"I don't think it's ruining the sport. I understand it's
really boring if you see three out of five finals at a big
championship where it's China versus China. That's no fun for
anyone," he said.
"But my view is that I will never lay down. My view is that
I always think of course there is a chance to beat them.
"And I honestly feel that we don't need the same amount of
resources as the Chinese.
"It is possible for a small country to compete against a
huge nation like the Chinese. I think it's possible.
"But we have to admit that they are quite good at it."
