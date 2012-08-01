(Updates with names, detail)
LONDON Eight women badminton players were on
Wednesday disqualified by the sport's federation from the
Olympic competition, but have not been expelled from the London
Games, the International Olympic Committee said.
The women, from China, Indonesia and South Korea, had been
charged with deliberately losing group stage contests to secure
an easier draw through the Olympic tournament.
The players involved were China's world champions Wang
Xiaoli and Yu Yang, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Meiliana
Jauhari and two South Korean pairs - Jung Kyung-eun and Kim
Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung.
Spectators at the Wembley Arena shouted abuse and jeered at
the players on Tuesday night as matches descended into farce,
with the teams deliberately spraying shots and duffing serves
into the net to concede points.
