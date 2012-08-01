LONDON Aug 1 India's badminton team has lodged a protest against the Japan team for "wanting to lose" a women's Olympic doubles match against Taiwanese opponents after India's pair failed to qualify for the knockout rounds, India's coach said on Wednesday.

"We put in an appeal protest this morning and the BWF (Badminton World Federation) has come back saying they didn't find any bias or anything beyond the ordinary in the matches. We've filed an appeal to review that decision," Pullella Gobi Chand told the Olympic news service.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ed Osmond)