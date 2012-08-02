By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 2 Disgraced Chinese Yu Yang has
decided to quit badminton while national officials have told
their Olympic team leaders and disgraced players to make a
public apology for throwing matches at the London Games.
Yu was among eight women's doubles players expelled from the
Games on Wednesday. The others were team mate Wang Xiaoli, South
Korean pairs Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and
Kim Min-jung, plus Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari of
Indonesia.
"This is my last competition. Goodbye Badminton World
Federation (BWF), goodbye my beloved badminton," Yu wrote on her
Tencent microblog. "We ... only chose to use the rules to
abandon the match.
"This was only so as to be able to compete better in the
second round of the knockout (stage). This is the first time the
Olympics has changed the (event's format). Don't they understand
the harm this has caused the athletes?
"You have heartlessly shattered our dreams," said Yu. "It's
that simple, not complicated at all. But this is unforgiveable."
Yu and Wang were the top-seeded pair.
The eight players were turfed out of the Olympics by the BWF
for throwing matches in a bid to secure more favourable draws
later in the tournament.
The sight of four pairs deliberately easing off disgusted a
crowd of 4,800 packed into Wembley Arena expecting to see the
best of badminton's best.
HOPELESS SHOTS
Instead the fans were treated with disdain as the Chinese,
Korean and Indonesian players sprayed hopeless shots into the
net and beyond the lines. Their antics were also beamed around
the globe to a disbelieving audience.
The Xinhua state news agency said Chinese officials were
demanding their disgraced players make a public apology.
"The delegation has already severely criticised and educated
the responsible badminton leaders, team and relevant players and
demanded they profoundly recognise the seriousness and the
harmfulness of this matter, reflect deeply on it, publicly
apologise and resolutely prevent such incidents from happening
again," Xinhua quoted an unnamed spokesman as saying.
Li Yongbo, chief coach of the Chinese badminton team, said
the poor behaviour of his players reflected the shortcomings of
the new regulations in the sport.
"I feel that no matter whether it is the rules or something
else, that's no excuse," said Li. "The key point is we did not
behave professionally as athletes and did not treat each match
seriously.
"We didn't strive with all our might in the Olympic way.
From that point of view we really didn't grasp this point
thoroughly ... as chief coach I really feel I must say sorry to
fans and viewers nationwide," Li told Xinhua.
The issue has generated heated debate on Chinese microblogs.
While some people said the players deserved to be thrown
out, others expressed sympathy.
"They should certainly be punished but the burden should not
fall on those two players. The trainer was the mastermind behind
this. The players are only scapegoats," wrote one user on the
Twitter-like Sina Weibo.
