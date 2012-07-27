By Ian Ransom
schedule of the Olympic badminton tournament, prompted by an
"oversight", infuriated players on Friday.
"It's bad. It's not right," said Polish men's doubles player
Michal Logosz after organisers announced that some 60 percent of
the matches, mostly in the doubles draws, would be affected by
the changes to the tournament which starts on Saturday.
"It's the most important competition. It's crazy that they
can't do the draw how they are supposed to," said German doubles
player Johannes Schoettler.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) apologised to the
players after it emerged that the original schedule published on
Wednesday had not followed the competition regulations.
"There was an oversight and it's human error that this had
not been carefully checked by our own team and myself at the
outset," tournament referee Torsten Berg said.
