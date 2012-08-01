LONDON Aug 1 Eight women badminton players
disqualified from the London Olympics on Wednesday for
deliberately trying to lose their doubles matches have been
punished for infringing the spirit of their sport but not the
rules.
The distinction is important after comments this year from
International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge that
manipulating results for financial gain was now a bigger threat
to the Games than drugs.
No such allegation could be levelled against the players
from China, Indonesia and South Korea on a farcical evening at
Wembley Arena on Tuesday when they deliberately hit shots out of
court and dumped serves into the net.
Each of the four doubles teams was trying to exploit the
round-robin format introduced at the London Games to get a more
favourable draw when the knockout stages start.
"Who would want to sit through something like that?" London
organising committee chairman Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday.
"It is unacceptable."
Illustrating the grey areas in elite sport, the world
governing soccer body FIFA took a different approach on Tuesday.
World champions Japan played for a draw against South Africa
in a women's soccer match to ensure they qualified for the
quarter-finals but remained in Cardiff rather than travel to
Glasgow. In this case, FIFA ruled that no action would be taken
because there was no collusion between the teams.
FIFA changed its rules after West Germany and Austria
colluded in a 1982 World Cup match, won 1-0 by the Germans. The
result ensured both teams advanced at the expense of Algeria who
had already played their final group match.
Final group match games are now played simultaneously so
that the teams do not know the score they would need to arrange
a desirable result.
WINNING AT ALL COSTS
Playing to win at all costs, which includes playing to the
limits of the rules, has been engrained in the modern Olympics
since their inception in 1896 as a multi-sports competition
played strictly by amateurs.
The British ideal of gentlemen playing games for fun was
never shared across the Atlantic.
"The class system which was rigid in Britain was not so
rigid in America," observed John Bryant, author of "The Marathon
Makers" which examines the 1908 London Games. "They didn't care.
They didn't care if their athletes were professional."
From the 1950s through to the fall of the Berlin Wall in
1989, doping was endemic in the United States, the Soviet Union
and East Germany when the Olympic medals table became an
extension of the Cold War. When the Olympics went professional
in the 1980s there was now another incentive to dope, leading to
the formation of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Rogge's concerns, expressed at an anti-corruption symposium
at the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne, follow match-fixing
scandals in international cricket, European soccer leagues, and
tennis.
But there has been no evidence of pre-arranged results,
which are of particular benefit to the illegal betting
syndicates which flourish in Asia, at either the last summer or
winter Games.
Ultimately all the badminton players are guilty of is
misjudging the wider impact of their decision to use short-term
tactics for long-time gains. They could also argue that track
athletes and swimmers race only as fast as they need to qualify
in the early rounds.
China's men's singles champion Lin Dan agreed on Tuesday
that their actions were not in the spirit of the Games but said
it was the system that was at fault.
"Why would the tournament rules people have (a format) like
this?" he asked. "If they just had a knockout round it would all
be fine. You lose and that's it."
