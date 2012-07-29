By Ian Ransom
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Asia's badminton powers flexed
their muscles on day two of the London Games tournament on
Sunday, as Britain's strongest medal hopes tearfully crashed out
of contention.
China's world number three Chen Long survived an enthralling
tussle with Thailand's Boonsak Ponsana in the men's singles,
coming back from 15-10 down in the second set to win 21-12 21-17
and advance to the knockout rounds at Wembley Arena.
Compatriot and fellow world number three Li Xuerui joined
Chen in the last 16 of the women's singles shortly after, having
demolished Spain's Carolina Marin 21-13 21-11.
China's men and women's doubles also completed convincing
victories, keeping the Asian nation on track for a historic
sweep after winning three of the five titles on offer at the
Beijing Games.
It was all doom and gloom for home hopes Chris Adcock and
Imogen Bankier, however, after they were overhauled by German
pair Michael Fuchs and Michel Birgit 11-21 21-17 21-14 to be
bundled out of the mixed doubles.
The result left Scotland's Bankier, who partnered Adcock to
a silver medal at last year's world championships at the same
venue, with tears streaming down her face.
"Devastated, obviously," a stone-faced Adcock told Reuters
after the Britons' second loss from their opening two matches.
"We played patches of brilliance, the first set was perfect
so obviously, yeah, gutted.
"We did everything we could. Unfortunately it wasn't good
enough today. It's tough but that's the Olympic Games. You can
have moments that are really good, but if you don't keep it up,
you can quite easily let it slip away."
China, South Korea and Indonesia have won 23 out of 24
titles since the sport joined the Olympic programme at the 1992
Barcelona Games, but women's world number five Saina Nehwal is
determined to muscle India into the gold medal club.
The 22-year-old, arguably the greatest hope of upsetting the
four Chinese women ranked above her, blew away Swiss Sabrina
Jaquet 21-9 21-4 in her first match of the tournament to the
delight of a rowdy Indian contingent in the crowd.
"It's been good. It's my second Olympics and last time I was
only 18 years old," Nehwal said of her brilliant run to the
quarter-finals at Beijing.
"Now people expect a lot because I'm the fourth seed so it's
been difficult."
British fans let down by Adcock and Bankier's elimination
were back in full voice late in the evening session as Rajiv
Ouseph survived his first men's singles match against Swede
Henri Hurskainen.
With fans on the terraces thumping floorboards with their
feet, the 25-year-old from the London borough of Hounslow sealed
the match 22-20 17-21 21-15 with a smash in the left court and
pumped his chest in delight as the home crowd roared.
The big names of badminton come out to play on day three on
Monday, with China's Olympic men's champion Lin Dan and his
long-time rival Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia starting their
campaigns.
Suriname wildcard Virgil Soeroredjo's Olympic adventure
finished promptly in the morning session with a one-sided loss
to Japanese sixth seed Sho Sasaki but he signed off with an
opinion that many might share at the Wembley Arena.
"I hope the guy from Malaysia, Lee, wins because China are
taking enough medals," he said.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)