By Ian Ransom
LONDON, Aug 2 The IOC demanded a probe into the
coaches of eight disqualified players, dashing world badminton's
hopes of drawing a line under a match-throwing scandal that has
damaged the sport's credibility at the London Games.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) also said it would
review video of all round-robin matches at the Olympic
tournament, after competing teams slammed the format as ripe for
manipulation.
The investigations overshadowed spirited competition on Day
Six at Wembley Arena, with players contesting furiously to
qualify for the medal rounds.
The International Olympic Committee asked China, South Korea
and Indonesia's national delegations to probe the entourages of
the four women's doubles pairs who, in farcical scenes on
Tuesday, tried to lose their matches to secure an easier run
through the knockout rounds.
"Now we make sure they (the three national Olympic
committees) also consider the entourage, to make sure it is not
just the athletes who are punished for this," IOC spokesman Mark
Adams said. "They are looking into this."
The announcement followed an admission by China's head coach
Li Yongbo that he was culpable for his top-seeded pair of Yu
Yang and Wang Xiaoli deliberately playing to lose in the women's
doubles.
The IOC's move and Li's comments to state TV undermined the
BWF's claim that the coaches had no case to answer.
BWF chief Thomas Lund said the sport needed an "education
process" but declined to say whether the federation would follow
up on Li's admission.
The IOC said the eight women players were being removed from
the athletes' village and having their accreditations revoked.
PUBLIC APOLOGY
Yu announced she was quitting the sport in a post on her
Chinese microblog, slamming tournament officials for shattering
her and her partners' Olympic "dream".
After being ordered by her delegation to publicly apologise,
she appeared more contrite in an appearance on Chinese state
television along with head coach Li.
"First of all I want to apologise to our fans. We didn't
play with the Olympic spirit... So it has reflected very badly
on us," she said.
China's remaining players slated their team mates'
expulsion. "I think it's extremely unfair. Firstly, it's a
problem with the format, that's what I believe," fumed Xu Chen,
who will partner Ma Jin in the mixed doubles.
Despite losing Yu and Wang, China's bid for an unprecedented
sweep of the five Olympic titles remained intact even though the
near-packed crowd invariably sided with their opponents.
Canada's women's doubles pair Alex Bruce and Michele Li were
on the verge of a fairytale appearance in the final after being
reinstated to the competition following the disqualifications.
DENMARK GLOOM
But fourth-seeded Japanese pair Mizuki Fujii and Reika
Kakiiwa rallied to close out their match 21-12 19-21 21-13 to
deflate the rowdy Canadian supporters.
Indian fans celebrated when fourth seed Saina Nehwal, her
country's greatest hope of a maiden badminton medal, edged Dane
Tine Baun to set up a semi-final against Chinese world number
one Wang Yihan.
Nehwal stood defiant among three China players in the last
four. "I feel like I'm Chinese!" she laughed.
It was a gloomy day for Denmark, however. Fifth seed Baun
blew three game points to slump out after being distressed by a
line call.
Her fiery team mate Joachim Fischer smashed his racket to
smithereens off court after losing in the mixed doubles.
"Why did I do that? Because I lost!" he snapped, after
dunking the pieces in a bin.
Indonesia's proud record of a badminton gold medal at every
Games since the sport's introduction in 1992 came to an end when
third seeds Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad lost in the other
mixed doubles semi-final.
Danish veteran Peter Gade bowed out of his last Olympics
aged 35 with a battling quarter-final loss to China's Chen Long,
while men's singles champion Lin Dan survived a scare against
Japan's plucky sixth seed Sho Sasaki.
Lin will meet South Korean Lee Hyun-il for a place in the
final. Malaysia's top seed Lee Chong Wei, who has been dogged by
an ankle injury, trounced India's Kashyap Parupalli for a berth
in the other semi-final.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)