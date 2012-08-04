LONDON Aug 4 Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten
Mogensen struck a thunderous blow for the West when they
overhauled South Korea's second seeds Chung Jae-sung and Lee
Yong-dae to reach the final of the men's badminton doubles at
the London Games on Saturday.
The last Western pair left in gold medal contention, Boe and
Mogensen prevailed 17-21 21-18 22-20 in an 83-minute marathon of
unrelenting tension to set up a mouthwatering gold medal decider
with China's world champion pair of Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng.
The dramatic victory, sealed when Lee agonisingly misjudged
a line call on match point, drew a standing ovation from the
packed crowd at the 4,800-capacity Wembley Arena, which included
Denmark's thrilled Crown Prince Frederik.
It also gave third seeds Boe and Mogensen hope of becoming
only the second European Olympic champions since badminton
became an Olympic sport at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
The only other gold medal not won by China, South Korea or
Indonesia was clinched by Danish men's singles champion
Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
"It is one of the best matches we have played under as much
pressure as an Olympics," 32-year-old Boe, a four-time European
champion, told reporters.
"We could actually play (the final) now if the Chinese
wanted. We will play on pure adrenalin. (Fatigue) won't be a
problem at all ... They can just bring it on, we'll be ready.
Looking forward to it."
MEDAL MOTIVATION
China's Cai and Fu will also head into the match with huge
motivation, having lost the gold medal on their home court at
the Beijing Games to Indonesia's Markis Kido and Hendra
Setiawan.
In contrast to Boe and Mogensen's gruelling battle, the
Chinese pair simply outclassed Malaysian pair Koo Kien Keat and
Tan Boon Heong 21-9 21-19.
"We performed normally," said China's Fu, a response as
no-nonsense as his military-style hair-cut.
"Four years ago we won silver, so we're so excited about the
forthcoming match. We regret that we couldn't get gold (at
Beijing). Four years on, we want to make up for that regret."
Tournament organisers have been determined to return the
focus back to the sport after the disqualifications of eight
women players for their part in a match-throwing scandal to
secure more preferable positions in the knock-out rounds.
But the women's doubles bronze medal match between Russia
and Canada was a reminder that four of the strongest pairs from
China, South Korea and Indonesia had been kicked out of the
tournament.
Russia's Valeria Sorokina and Nina Vislova, and Canadian
pair Alex Bruce and Michele Li had been eliminated from the
preliminary group rounds but were re-instated after the
disqualifications.
The Russian pair, ranked 18th in the world, ended up
trouncing the 27th-ranked Canadians 21-9 21-10.
"We were delighted we had the chance to continue in this
tournament and we gave it 100 percent when we got our chance,"
Sorokina told reporters.
The final of the women's doubles will be contested by
China's second-seeded pair Tian Qing and Zhao Yunlei and Japan's
fourth seeds Mizuki Fujii and Reika Kakiiwa later on Saturday.
Indian eyes will be on Saina Nehwal's bid to win her country
a maiden badminton medal in the bronze medal decider before an
all-China final in the women's singles.
(Editing by Alison Williams)