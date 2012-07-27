By Venetia Rainey
LONDON, July 27 Roger Bannister, the British
athlete who shot to fame in 1954 by running the first
sub-four-minute mile, says he would have retired two years
earlier had he won a gold medal at the Helsinki Olympics.
In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Bannister explains
how the event that turned him into one of the most famous men in
sport came only after Olympic failure.
"Sport was a very prominent part of Oxford in those days,
so, once there, I thought I would see how far I could go as a
runner," said Bannister of his youth over a crackling phone
line.
From those unassuming beginnings, Bannister would go on to
make one of the most famous contributions to the history of
sport.
The fact that his later career in medicine was always his
priority arguably makes his sporting achievements even more
extraordinary.
GOING FOR GOLD
Bannister kept a very light training schedule, even by the
standards of the time, training 45 minutes a day, five days a
week. He found he could race rarely but always be fast.
By the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, he was working long night
shifts yet looking to finish his running career with a bang.
But the addition of semi-finals forced athletes to run three
days in a row, rather than having a day of rest in the middle as
before.
Unprepared, Bannister finished fourth .
"I wasn't trained for that degree of repeated performance,"
he says with the faintest traces of a sigh.
"Big disappointment to me, big disappointment to the British
public and much criticism from the British press."
"Had I won the gold medal, I would have retired."
By the spring of 1954, Bannister had turned 25 and American
David Wes Santee and Australian John Landy were both getting
dangerously close to breaking the four-minute mile record he had
set his sights on.
If Bannister was going to do it first, he would have to move
fast.
He took the first possible opportunity to race, a May 6
meeting between the Amateur Athletic Association and Oxford
University at the Iffley Road track in Oxford.
It was only when a church flag stopped fluttering that
Bannister decided the wind, which had been blowing hard, had
dropped enough for him to attempt the record.
Fellow British athletes Christopher Chataway and Christopher
Brasher did the pace making, and Bannister completed his last
quarter of a mile in less than a minute, giving him a total time
of 3 minutes 59.4 seconds, and a new world record.
In a sign of his enduring fame almost 60 years on, he
emerged as a late joint favourite to light the Olympic cauldron
at the opening ceremony of the London Games on Friday.
SPORTING BEGINNINGS
All great athletes have their inspirations. For Bannister,
it was Sydney Wooderson, aka "The Mighty Atom", one of England's
most celebrated runners of the 1930s and 40s.
Just after the end of World War Two, Wooderson agreed to
race Swede Arne Andersson. Sitting with his father in west
London's White City stadium, since demolished, Bannister was
transfixed.
"There weren't any races until this '45 one," says
Bannister. "So that was inspiring. And the fact that Wooderson
was very short and Andersson was 6"3, that contrast in shape and
size, on top of the gallantry of Wooderson made a vivid
impression on me."
He was asked to be an Olympic possible just two years later,
but, aged 18, he didn't feel he was ready.
"Despite the fact that if I had agreed, I would have had
food parcels, which in the days of rationing was a very
attractive proposition," he added.
Despite not competing he did play a small role, however. He
says as the 1948 Olympics opening ceremony was set to begin, the
Union flag had gone missing. It was the quick-limbed 19-year-old
Bannister who was sent to commandeer one for British athletes to
carry in the procession into the stadium.
LIFELONG INVOLVEMENT
Bannister went on to dedicate his life to medicine, becoming
a distinguished neurologist and author of several textbooks.
Yet his firm belief in sport remained, and he continued to
contribute to the British sporting world.
"I just believe in activity and recreation," he says in a
gruff but emphatic voice. "But you have to have wide
participation for individuals to appreciate that they may have
particular talents."
He led the charge for a test for anabolic steroids to be
devised that is still in use today. He was also behind the
building of numerous multi-purpose indoor sports centres, a
trend which he says was quite different from anything before.
His love of sport remained a big part of who he was, and two
weeks ago he carried the Olympic flame around the Iffley Road
track.
The 83-year-old lives with his wife Moyra just a 30-minute
walk from the track that has since been named after him.
"I'm an enthusiast," he says regarding the Olympics. "I've
been at eight Games and written about a lot of them. I believe
the Olympic movement can take the kind of stresses and strains
that are part of any human activity."
"They will inspire another generation of young people to
think they are capable of following in the triumphs of those
they've witnessed, and some of them will."
(Reporting by Venetia Rainey; editing by Jason Neely)