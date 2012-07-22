LONDON, July 22 The governing bodies of baseball and softball are to merge in a bid for 2020 Olympic Games inclusion, their heads told Reuters on Sunday.

The new federation will provisionally be called International Baseball and Softball Federation.

The International Olympic Committee dropped the two sports from the Games programme in a 2005 vote, making them the first sports to be axed in almost 70 years.

Baseball and softball last appeared in a Games at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.