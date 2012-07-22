Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, July 22 The governing bodies of baseball and softball are to merge in a bid for 2020 Olympic Games inclusion, their heads told Reuters on Sunday.
The new federation will provisionally be called International Baseball and Softball Federation.
The International Olympic Committee dropped the two sports from the Games programme in a 2005 vote, making them the first sports to be axed in almost 70 years.
Baseball and softball last appeared in a Games at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.